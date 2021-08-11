Seaview man, 59, plans to plead guilty to stabbing sister and teen nephew to death

Durban - A 59-YEAR-OLD Durban man who allegedly stabbed his sister and his nephew to death told the Durban Magistrate’s Court yesterday that he would plead guilty to murder charges. Stephen Clifford van Egden appeared before Magistrate Melanie de Jager on two counts of murder. He allegedly stabbed his sister, Chandra van Egden, 45, and his nephew, Godyn, 14, in Seaview on Sunday. Van Egden wept before the court when he entered the accused’s dock.

De Jager advised him to secure legal services to assist him. She said police were still awaiting post-mortem results before the matter could proceed. The case was adjourned until October 5. According to prosecutor Sandile Xaba, the case would be transferred to the Durban High Court. Van Egden lived with the deceased in Seaview. The court heard that Chandra was found with nine stab wounds, while Godyn was stabbed seven times. It was believed neighbours had alerted the police about the incident. Both were found dead inside the house. Relatives were in court, but immediately left after Van Egden said he intended to plead guilty. The family declined to comment to the media.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Bellair police arrested Van Egden at the scene. According to Bellair Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Malcolm Naidoo, the family allegedly had an argument. Naidoo said the community was shocked and close neighbours were still lost for words yesterday. “We urge the community not to take arguments and family members shouting or even verbally abusing each other as "normal behaviour". It is not normal for family members to be rude or aggressive toward one another. If we are victims of such, we must seek help. As neighbours, it is our responsibility to report such behavioural patterns to SAPS by contacting 10111,” said Naidoo.