Durban - THE family of Maqsood Alli, 29, who was shot dead inside a bank in Briardene, north of Durban, on Monday, is calling for the bank’s security features to be scrutinised. Darryl Moodley, Blue Security tactical ambassador for Durban North, said Alli had arrived with his boss at the FNB branch on Chris Hani Road at around 3pm on Monday.

Moodley said the businessman apparently first went into the bank to check if it was safe to take the money out of the car to deposit it.

Alli remained behind in the car outside the bank.

“The businessman then went back to the car to fetch an undisclosed sum of cash. They both proceeded into the bank,” said Moodley.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the two men were attacked by four armed robbers.

“The robbers took two boxes containing cash. They fired shots at the victims,” Gwala said.

Moodley said a scuffle broke out and shots were fired. Paramedics declared Alli dead at the scene. A bullet had struck him in the chest.

Mahomed Azez, a relative, said Alli was hit on the head and then shot.

“How can someone enter the bank carrying a firearm? Where are the security guards? Two months ago, we heard someone was attacked outside the bank,” Azez said.

There are conflicting statements on whether Alli was shot inside or outside the bank, with at least two people confirming he had been shot inside the bank.

Lee-Anne van Zyl, chief executive of FNB Points of Presence, said that a customer was accosted and robbed of an undisclosed amount of money outside the Briardene branch.

“It is with great sadness that the bank confirms that the customer was fatally injured during the incident. In light of the pending police investigation, the bank is unable to provide any further comment. FNB conveys its condolences to the family of the deceased,” Van Zyl said.

Charges of robbery and murder are being investigated by Greenwood Park SAPS. No arrests have been made.

