Durban - Armed robbers assaulted a security guard during a robbery on Solomon Mahlangu (Edwin Swales) Drive, South of Durban on Monday. Blue Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said four robbers assaulted the guard with the butt of the gun before forcing their way into the business premises at around 5 am. The guard sustained a cut to his face

“Four armed robbers arrived at the premises in a black VW Jetta. They forced open the driveway gate before holding up the security guard in the onsite guard room. The other robbers forced open the front door of the business premises,” Mathios said.

The robbers then fled the scene with computer screens.

In an earlier incident in Warwick Junction armed robbers stormed into the business premises and held up staff at gunpoint at around 8pm on Sunday night. “Five armed suspects stormed into the building and forced the security guards at the premises to lie face down on the floor. The suspects robbed the security guards and staff members of their cellphones and fled with cash and other goods from the business. No injuries were reported,” Mathios said.

Mathios advised business owners to be vigilant as the had been a spate of armed robberies at business premises across the city over the past week.

“Armed robbers are targeting businesses in the early hours of the morning and around closing time when staff are focused on wrapping up the business for the day,” Mathios said.

“Business owners are advised to install CCTV surveillance cameras and to ensure that alarm systems and electric fences are operating optimally as these provide an early warning system to protect staff and assets. Camera footage is also a valuable tool in the hands of your security company and the police should an incident occur.”

