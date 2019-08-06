Saiershen Pillay. Picture by Alpha Alarms

Durban - A security guard was found dead with a gun shot wound to his head in Isipingo, south of Durban on Saturday Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said Saiershen Pillay,20, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on River mouth beach Road in Isipingo beach.

A case of murder was opened at Isipingo police station for investigation.

His employer Alpha Alarms and the management and staff paid tribute to Pillay.

On the companies website they wrote.

"We salute our slain Alpha member who was called to rest. It is an honour and a privilege to have been in the company of such a passionate and dedicated crime fighter such as Saiershen who loved the task of protecting and serving the vulnerable and defenseless in the community," it read.

"In the short period that he was employed at Alpha Alarms, he impacted many lives with his zeal for crime-fighting and his ideal to make communities safe for residents. We mourn the loss of Saiershen as a valued Alpha Alarms member and we honour the memories shared in his company. Your memory lives on in our hearts,"Alpha Alarms added.

Craig Coldron, a security reaction officer south of Durban, said we all still so shocked and still can't believe the news.

"To the Pillay family and friends of this great young and talented man who always was eager in what he did for his family, friends, colleagues and ex members who all knew him. A sad day for the Bluff in losing such a wonderful and caring person who enjoyed life and also was passionate about what he did. Even had the pleasure working with you at PT Alarms and also ET Rapid Response. Rest in peace,"Coldron said.

Pillay's funeral will take place on Tuesday between 10 am and 3 pm at his home in Tara Road. He will be cremated at the Clare Estate Crematorium.

Daily News