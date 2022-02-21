Security guard killed, another in a critical condition after being shot and robbed of their firearms in uMlazi

DURBAN - A security officer was killed and another was left in a critical condition and had to be airlifted to hospital after a shooting incident in uMlazi, south of Durban. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said their paramedics responded to the scene in B Section to find the two men seated in a Datsun Go.

“The driver was found in a critical condition and a call was made for the assistance of the Netcare911 aeromedical helicopter to airlift him through to a specialist facility for the definitive care that he required,” Van Reenen said. “The passenger was found to have sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on arrival of paramedics.” Van Reenen said that the SAPS were at the scene and would be investigating.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said uMlazi SAPS were investigating charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery. “It is alleged that today (Monday) at 1pm, two security guards were escorting a courier vehicle on Yeni Veni Road in uMlazi B Section when they were attacked by two armed males who were driving a vehicle. They shot both security guards, one aged 47 was shot in the neck and stomach and he died at the scene. The other one was shot in the head and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Mbele said. “The victims were also robbed of their firearms.”

The shooting came barely a week ago after KwaZulu-Natal police launched a manhunt for suspects involved in a cash-in-transit heist in uMlazi last Tuesday morning. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda said it was reported that security guards were servicing an ATM at W Section in uMlazi when they were allegedly accosted by a group of armed robbers who were travelling in two vehicles. “The suspects allegedly started shooting at the cash truck and one security guard sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment,” Netshiunda said.

“The suspects are reported to have robbed the guards of an undisclosed amount of money as well as two firearms. The suspects’ getaway vehicles were later found abandoned at G Section in uMlazi.” Netshiunda said cases of cash-in-transit robbery and attempted murder were opened for investigation. Police appealed for anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, the tip-offs can be relayed via the MySAPS App which can be downloaded on any smartphone.