Durban - A woman who was allegedly in the process of being kidnapped by two men in Morningside was rescued on Wednesday night thanks to the quick-thinking of local private security companies who responded to her cries for help.
According to Blue Security community and media liaison officer, Andreas Mathios the woman was rescued from the attempted kidnapping by members of Blue Security and other armed response officers and the two men taken into custody.
"One of our officers was patrolling along Venice Road just after 18h30 when he passed a Volkswagen Polo with two male occupants," said Andreas Mathios.
"Our officer realised something was dreadfully wrong when he heard screams coming from the car. He immediately called for backup," Mathios said.
When the two reaction officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, they discovered a severely-injured and bleeding woman in distress on the back seat.