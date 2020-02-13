Security officers save woman from 'kidnapping' in Durban's Morningside area









File picture: SAPS Twitter Durban - A woman who was allegedly in the process of being kidnapped by two men in Morningside was rescued on Wednesday night thanks to the quick-thinking of local private security companies who responded to her cries for help. According to Blue Security community and media liaison officer, Andreas Mathios the woman was rescued from the attempted kidnapping by members of Blue Security and other armed response officers and the two men taken into custody. "One of our officers was patrolling along Venice Road just after 18h30 when he passed a Volkswagen Polo with two male occupants," said Andreas Mathios. "Our officer realised something was dreadfully wrong when he heard screams coming from the car. He immediately called for backup," Mathios said. When the two reaction officers instructed the vehicle to pull over, they discovered a severely-injured and bleeding woman in distress on the back seat.

"The two suspects were ordered out of the car and detained until Berea SAPS members arrived. The men were arrested for alleged kidnapping and assault of the woman and taken into custody for questioning," Mathios said.

The badly injured victim was assessed at the scene by paramedics before being transferred to hospital for further treatment.

"On further investigation, it was also discovered that the suspects' vehicle's VIN number did not correspond to the number plates," added Mathios.

"Well done to the pro-active Blue Security team and other first responders for their swift actions in coming to the rescue of this gender-based victim of crime, and not allowing the perpetrators to get away."

The Daily News sent questions to the office of the KZN police media centre.

They had not responded at the time of publishing.

* The story will be updated to reflect their comments when this publication receives it.

Daily News