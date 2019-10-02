Senior citizens worst hit by social and economic ills









PREMIER Sihle Zikalala was at an official National Senior Citizens Day celebration in Groutville yesterday. Durban - The Speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, Nontembeko Boyce, has urged communities to support organisations that bring normality to the lives of senior citizens, who bear the brunt of many social ills. On Tuesday, Boyce and representatives of the Social Development Department visited Thuthukani, a centre in Groutville that offers trauma counselling and support to the elderly. This was ahead of the opening of the senior citizens’ parliament taking place over two days at the KZN Legislature in Pietermaritzburg. “As parents get older there’s a sense of loneliness, and when we have centres like these that become a sanctuary to them, where they can de-stress, these centres need to be supported,” she said. Boyce said the discussions emanating from the senior citizens’ parliament were formulated into a report by the standing committee on quality of life.

“This report will go through department portfolio committees so they may see throughout the year how their departments have responded to the issues, because this isn’t a two-day event - it’s a year-long programme.”

Boyce said delegates were nominated from senior citizens’ forums in districts in the province.

DA MPL Ann McDonnell, 72, a delegate at the senior citizens’ parliament, said among issues planned for discussions today would be safety and security as well as unemployment.

“The issue of jobs affects senior citizens who end up having to raise their grandchildren on their pensions as their children have no jobs,” she said.

McDonnell said she would also raise for discussion today the issue of having chronic medication delivered to the elderly.

Dolo Zondi, 70, a delegate chosen by the IFP, said he was going through a report of resolutions taken at last year’s senior citizens’ parliament.

“Not a single department has responded,” he said yesterday. “This brings me fear, but I also take it as a challenge going into the commissions tomorrow and debate on Thursday. The biggest challenge facing senior citizens is finance because of unemployment.”

Gonam Govender, 63, of Malvern, who had never heard of the senior citizens’ parliament, said it sounded like something all senior citizens should be part of as a solution-finding platform.

Govender believed far more could be done by the government, especially concerning affordable and accessible retirement homes. She said many pensioners lived alone, making them easy targets for criminals.

Pushpa Moodley, 75, chairperson of Senior Citizens of Queensburgh for two years, said she had heard about the senior citizens’ parliament and would have loved to participate in it.

“Too many of us are used throughout our lives for financial gain, and it’s disheartening to see some pensioners still breadwinners with their pension money. I don’t mean to be selfish, but at an age like this, it’s me time.”





