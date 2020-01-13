Sifiso Meyiwa, Senzo Meyiwa’s brother, said their positivity was due to AfriForum being busy at work with the case and keeping them in the loop regarding the investigations.
“There’s a strategy they (AfriForum) will use (this) week which they had told us about long before the video surfaced,” Sifiso said.
They were hopeful about getting closure soon to Meyiwa’s murder.
The former Bafana Bafana captain and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot and killed in 2014 at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home.