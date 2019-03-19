Picture supplied

Durban - Violent service delivery protests are an indication of a huge gap between the particular municipality and the people it should be servicing, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said. Mkhize was speaking at the KZN Local Government Indaba 2019 held at the ICC on Tuesday.

Present at the event were mayors from different municipalities, CFOs, KZN Cogta MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and Auditor General Kimi Makwetu.

“We express concern over the general regression on audit reports. Tenders, procurement irregularities, nepotism and irregular expenditure issues still persist in municipalities and this shows that we haven’t learnt anything from the past audit outcomes. You are moving towards a state of dysfunctionality if you continue getting negative audit outcomes,” Mkhize said.

He said the number of service delivery protests have increased in KZN, and that a number of these protests were violent.

“If people believe that they should resort to burning infrastructure, blockading roads and violence as a way of getting attention from their municipal leadership, then there’s a huge gap between the people and the municipal officials,” he said.

He said people should not be fighting to get services and warned against “bloated” organograms with less visible services.

Mkhize said rats running all over the place and stinking garbage strewn everywhere was a reflection of that particular municipality’s leadership.

Cogta MEC Dube-Ncube said they were concerned that the audit outcome for the financial year ending June 2017 had regressed in almost all areas. She said this was a continuous trend seen after every local government election.

The areas of regression ranged from weak governance, the poor quality of annual financial statements, internal control weaknesses and performance challenges.

Daily News