Seven killed in separate road crashes on KwaZulu-Natal coastal roads in less than 24 hours

DURBAN - Seven people were left dead on KwaZulu-Natal’s coastal roads between Tuesday and Wednesday in separate crashes. On Wednesday evening, the KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) service responded to reports of a collision on the R102 in Park Rynie.

The service said when it arrived, it found that a vehicle and bakkie had been involved in a head-on collision and then collided with two other vehicles. One person was killed when a vehicle and a bakkie crashed into each other in Park Rynie. Picture: KwaZulu Private Ambulance “Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that two patients sustained minor injuries. The patients were treated on scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment,” KZPA said. “Sadly, one occupant sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuries before emergency services could arrive.”

On Wednesday afternoon at 4.54pm, Netcare 911 responded to a collision on the corners of Milner Street and Chamberlain Road in Mobeni, south of Durban. A bus, truck and three vehicles were involved in the crash. Four people were killed and more than 30 were left injured when a bus, truck and three vehicles crashed. Picture: Netcare 911 Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said reports indicated that a bus and truck were involved in a collision.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that multiple occupants from the bus had sustained minor to serious injuries. “Sadly, four other people were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said. He said all the patients were treated on scene and, once stabilised, were transported by various ambulance services to hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by Brighton Beach SAPS. A man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree. Picture: Netcare 911 In an earlier crash on Wednesday, a man was killed after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree on Problem Mkhize Road in the Essenwood area in Durban. Herbst said the incident took place before 3.30am.

“When medics assessed the scene, they found a severely entrapped driver. The man however showed no signs of life and was sadly declared deceased on the scene,” Herbst said. “The eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services had to use hydraulic tools to free the man.” How can our Pedestrians be Safer? As motorists, we need to Slow Down in Areas of Pedestrian Activity!! https://t.co/NP0loLhkAM #ArriveAlive #PedestrianSafety pic.twitter.com/nTcsdoiU3b — Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) December 13, 2021 Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, a pedestrian was killed after he was run over by a car at the entrance of Old Inanda Road in Verulam, north of Durban.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said at 8.47pm, a motorist contacted Rusa requesting assistance for the critically injured man. “On arrival of Rusa medics, the pedestrian showed no signs of life and was declared deceased. “According to the driver of a white Datsun Go, he was travelling in the direction of the R102 when the pedestrian suddenly ran across the road. He was unable to immediately stop and ran over the deceased,” Balram said.