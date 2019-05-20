Durban - Seven KAP sani2c mountain bike race crew members were killed in a crash involving two vehicles on the R612 at Umzinto on Saturday evening. “Paramedics from KZN Emergency Medical Services (EMS) together with their colleagues from several private ambulance services treated 11 people at the scene of the crash,” said Robert Mckenzie, KZN Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson of the accident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the incident took place at about 6.30pm when a Toyota Land Cruiser carrying 12 passengers collided with a Mazda Sting travelling in the opposite direction.

“The Land Cruiser’s bin came off after overturning, causing the passengers to be flung out to the road below the bridge. Six passengers died at the scene and one in hospital. Five others were injured,” Mbele said.

She said the Mazda driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and charged with seven counts of culpable homicide.

The organisers of the KAP sani2c mountain bike race, which finished in Scottburgh on Saturday, said the victims were their event crew members.

Race founder and dairy farmer Glen Haw was devastated by the loss.

“We are all still in shock at this awful accident that has taken the lives of seven of our long-serving staff, both on my farm and at the KAP sani2c. We are heartbroken for the families at this loss to the sani2c and Ixopo communities,” Haw said.

Nonhlanhla Nombika, Umzinto ward 11 councillor, said what she saw at the crash scene was “unbelievable”.

Nombika said the dead were not from Umzinto but from Ixopo.

“As soon as I heard about the crash, I called the Fire Department and when I got to the scene, it was difficult to watch - you just couldn’t watch,” she said.

Nombika said the victims’ employer also went to the scene and was inconsolable.

“Some of the workers had been working for him for at least 15 years,” she said.

In another incident, also while cycling, a young boy was killed in the eManzimtoti area on Saturday. The local community policing forum believes it was a hit-and-run.

The boy’s identity has not been confirmed.

Paramedics assessed the scene on Nytahi Road, under the N2 bridge in Athlone Park, and found that the child was in a critical condition with massive head and chest injuries.

“A full advanced life support resuscitation was initiated. However, the patient’s injuries were too severe and he died,” said Netcare911 paramedic Shaun Herbst.

Additional reporting Anelisa Kubheka

Daily News