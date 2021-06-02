Seven suspects slain in shoot-out with police in Pietermaritzburg

DURBAN - SEVEN suspects were shot and killed in a shoot-out with police in Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said five men and two women were killed during a shoot-out with police.

Mbele said police were working on a crime intelligence operation which led them to a certain house in Scottsville.

"The house was locked and had a net that covered the entrance. Police went in, and the suspects started shooting at them," said Mbele.

She said police retaliated which resulted in the death of seven suspects.

“Six guns including rifles and pistols were found at the scene,” added Mbele.

She said one of the deceased was the ringleader.

“We can confirm that one of the deceased had escaped from a truck that was carrying prisoners (from prison to court)," said Mbele.

Investigations are still ongoing.

At the end of April, while 45 inmates were being transported from New Prison to Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court, 31 of them escaped during a brazen hijacking attempt, allegedly by five AK-47-wielding gunmen.

However, more than half the inmates who were being transported and had escaped from the police vehicle were back in custody, days after the attempted hijacking.

At least 13 inmates are still on the run, five weeks since their escape.

The latest prisoner to be arrested was Mbukiseni Ndlovu, who was arrested in the middle of last month.

Shortly after the escape police released photographs of the prisoners and the crimes for which they were sought, which include murder, armed robbery and assault with intent to do bodily grievous harm.

Anyone who has information on their whereabouts can contact Brigadier Hlongwane at 079 684 9114 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Daily News