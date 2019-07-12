The M4 highway near oThongathi. Police and private security have seen shacks mushroom alongside the highway in recent months. Picture: Independent Media archives.

INFORMAL settlements continue to mushroom in KwaZulu-Natal as the provincial Treasury this week allocated more than R500 million to upgrade the settlements. Durban - Early yesterday, the SAPS and the Blue Security tactical team uncovered an informal settlement in Durban North, near the M4 highway, after complaints from the community about petty theft, muggings and vagrants who were sleeping outside business premises in the area at night.

According to Blue Security’s Durban North tactical ambassador, Brendan Porter, the informal settlement was the second discovered in upmarket areas north of Durban in recent months.

A similar operation led to the discovery of well-hidden shacks in uMhlanga’s Ridgeside area in May where police and private security officers recovered a range of stolen goods including printers, scanners, clothing, purses and handbags.

Durban Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Glen Ndlovu said metro police and the eThekwini Municipality Security Management Unit were trying to contain the mushrooming and extension of informal settlements.

“It’s quite challenging but we are up to the task,” Ndlovu said.

“There is 24-hour deployment by metro police and the Security Management Unit.”

Ndlovu said the situation in Reservoir Hills had quieted down but they were still monitoring Cato Crest, Cato Manor, Blinkbonnie Road and Mary Thiphe Street, which had been troubled by increasing informal settlements.

S’bu Zikode of Abahlali BaseMjondolo said the mushrooming of informal settlements was out of desperation for land, which was still a problem in South Africa.

“Migration and urbanisation are among the reasons behind informal settlements. People come to the city for a better life, better healthcare facilities and better jobs. No one would leave their home to come live in a shack,” Zikode said.

He said they did not encourage people to build shacks anywhere, but once people had built shacks they fought for, protected and promoted the rights of shack dwellers, including protecting dwellers from eviction which led to homelessness.

Finance MEC Ravi Pillay delivered his 2019/20 budget speech this week in which he highlighted the province’s informal settlement challenge by introducing a new grant, the Informal Settlements Upgrading Partnership grant.

The funds for the grant would be re-prioritised from the Human Settlements Development grant.

“This grant is specifically for informal settlements upgrading. The amounts allocated to this grant are R553.8m in 2020/21 and R793.8m in 2021/22,” Pillay said.

He added that the Human Settlements Department received R4 billion, R4.2bn and R3.9bn over the Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

The purpose of the budget allocation was for the provision of housing to various sectors of the population, including rural areas.

“This falls in line with the aim to improve the conditions of life of all South Africans, especially the poor, and is thus also in line with the provincial priority of human settlements and sustainable livelihoods,” Pillay said.

