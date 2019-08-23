Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Durban - A Shallcross family were pistol-whipped by gun-wielding robbers in their home on Rocky Mountain Street on Thursday. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the complainant alleged he was with his sister at Rocky Mountain Road in Chatsworth when five men entered through an unlocked door.

"At gunpoint the suspects removed cash, jewellery and a 9 mm pistol before fleeing the scene on foot. A case of robbery was opened at Chatsworth police station for investigation,"Mbele said.

Sivan Subramodey, spokesperson for Amawele Emergency Services said when paramedics arrived on the scene they found two men and two women injured.

Subramodey said they were allegedly beaten with a rifle and hand guns.

"Three patients were treated on the scene. Advanced Life Support was called in to treat a 63-year old man was transported to a private hospital for the further care he required,"he said.

The Shallcross Crimeforum sent out a warning on its Facebook group for residents soon after the robbery.

"As much as we have security and armed reaction etc. let's not take for granted that we are 100% safe. These criminals do their homework and are opportunists. They wait for us to make a mistake and then they strike. Let's ensure that our gates are all locked and before we exit our homes, check around the yard and gate for people loitering. Yesterday we had a house robbery on Rocky mountain drive and again on Naicker road. Please be vigilant of your surroundings at all times." the message read.

Daily News