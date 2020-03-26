Shallcross man survives attempted hit in yet another 'Teddy Mafia' linked shooting

Durban- A man survived a hit on his life when he was shot several times in Klaarwater Road, Shallcross,on Wednesday night. This was the third hit in two weeks. The first two claimed two lives and left one person wounded. On Wednesday morning, Joseph Anthony, 40, known as ‘Lucky’, was shot dead in Malvern. He had been travelling with his wife, who survived the shooting.

Strini Naidoo, 25, aka Gobbler was shot multiple times while in his home at 8pm on Wedneday, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

It is alleged that a man walked into the yard towards the front door.

It is alleged that the shooter called out his name before emptying his bullets at Naidoo.

Naidoo was apparently sitting on the couch when the man shot him at close range.

Police found several spent cartridges outside the door. The bullets also struck the couch and walls several times.

One of the bullets struck the picture frame of a Hindu deity hanging on the wall in the lounge.

Naidoo was rushed to hospital privately.

Fearing that he would be killed while in hospital, a family member told the Daily News that he had succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Chatsworth police, however, said he was still in critical condition this morning. A case of attempted murder is being investigated.

A neighbour said everyone was tight-lipped about the incident because it was a retaliation shooting linked to drug dealing.

Naidoo hung around at a shopping centre on Everest Street.

Commenting on the Malvern shooting, Mbele said two unknown men opened fire at Anthony while he was driving along Ridge Road.

Mbele said the motive for the killing was unknown. Malvern SAPS are investigating.

Two weeks ago, Devendren Lionel Pillay, 32, and Claudene Rampersad, 32, were shot dead in Alpine Drive by unknown assailants.

A car drove past them and made a U-turn. According to the police, the occupants of the car opened fire on the victims .

The shootings have been linked to a feud with Yaganathan Pillay, also known as Teddy Mafia, and an ex-associate. Anthony was Pillay’s nephew. Devendren was his son. Pillay was holding a 16-day prayer for his son on Thursday.

