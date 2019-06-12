Mayville Police Station in Durban. Picture: Google maps

Durban - Police are tight lipped after the Sheriff of the court, in Durban West, attached and removed three police vehicles from Mayville police station on Monday. Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson confirmed that three vehicles were removed but returned to the station on Tuesday afternoon.

It is alleged that the Mayville police station had become the subject of a civil claim by an unknown person or company.

According to a well placed source the Sheriff arrived at the police station parking lot and seized three marked police bakkies.

The bakkies were loaded onto flat bed tow trucks and removed from the station.

Sources believe that the state had not settled a civil claim made against the South African Police Services. The bakkies are used for police patrols.

Neither the KwaZulu-Natal police media centre or National police media centre responded to an email sent through by the Daily News.

Mbele said service delivery at the station was not hampered.

Fezeka Motsepe, secretary for Section Head Media Relations Corporate Communication and Liaison said the query was being dealt with.

Attempts were made to gather more details on the case from the attorneys, Dunn and Associates who are handling the matter. None was forthcoming although they acknowledged receiving an email from Daily News.

Dianne Kohler Barnard, State Security Shadow Minister, said that for any item of the SAPS to be attached by the Sheriff of the Court would mean that an entity with a nearly R100-billion budget has failed to meet its obligations in terms of paying a debt.

"In this case it seems to be the result of the loss of a civil claim. I’ve asked the questions over and over again: How is it the SAPS, with its multi-billion rand budget, fails to pay its debts – we see service providers losing hope as their bills go unpaid, station staff locked out when the rent isn’t paid, and now this,"Kohler Barnard said.

She described it as downright shameful.

"I’ll be most interested to hear what civil case this particular station lost – and why this wasn’t handled at a Provincial level rather than have police vehicles attached, and service delivery worsened,"Kohler Barnard said.

