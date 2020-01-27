Already 9 years old, the child has only been to Sunday school.
The Briardene woman, who cannot be named to protect the child’s identity, said her sister disappeared five years ago, leaving the girl with her.
All she has to identify the child is a clinic card - there is no birth certificate. The card bears the surname of a man she has never met as the father.
“My sister left the child and disappeared to live a better life. The issue with her not having a birth certificate has been an ongoing problem. I went to the social workers with what I have. They saw that the child’s surname was different from mine and they told me to go and find the father. Only then can they help me. I went to the police to make an affidavit and went back to the same social worker, and she still told me to find the father.”