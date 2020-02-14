Durban - A bulk carrier ship master is being treated in a Durban hospital after suffering a traumatic injury reportedly sustained in a fall onboard a ship near the Port of Richards Bay.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) station 19 Richards Bay coordinated the patient evacuation off the ship on Thursday.
Jacques Kruger, NSRI Richards Bay duty coxswain, said that at 11am the duty crew were activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) following a request for a patient evacuation of the Master of a Bulk Carrier approaching the Port of Richards Bay.
According to Wikipedia the master, or sailing master, was a historical rank for a naval officer trained in and responsible for the navigation of a sailing vessel. A sea captain, ship's captain, captain, master, or shipmaster, is a high-grade licensed mariner who holds ultimate command and responsibility of a merchant vessel.
Kruger said the sea rescue craft Spirit of Round Table II was launched accompanied by two Netcare 911 rescue paramedics.