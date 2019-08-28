HALF the taxis operating in the eThekwini region are operating without licences, according to the Department of Transport. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Half the taxis operating in the eThekwini region are operating without licences, according to the Department of Transport. This was revealed after a Durban taxi owner complained that two of his taxis were impounded because he did not have licences due to the lengthy licensing process.

Transport spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said the department had deliberately started a third phase for the application of new licences because they found that even older taxi operators did not have operating licences.

“Since two years ago, there have been more than 5000 operating licences issued and out of the 5000, some have not been collected. In eThekwini alone almost half of the vehicles are operating outside the agreed processes,” said Ncalane.

He said that if the municipality said it could not accommodate a taxi, then the department could not issue a licence.

According to Ncalane, phase one and two were about convergence, because the Transport Act was changing, which included the department moving from permits to operating licences.

SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) KZN office manager, Sfiso Shangase, said they were trying to address the issues related to the issuing of operating licences. He said operators had to be in good standing with the SA Receiver of Revenue and their information also had to be checked.

“It’s always said that licences are available for collection, but sometimes information is not conveyed to associations,” he said.

The taxi owner, whose taxis were impounded last Monday, said he had applied for licences in 2016/17 but had not received them.

He said they were used to having their taxis impounded because of licences, but this time was different.

“What’s scary is that usually they are impounded today and the next morning you go to court, you tell the magistrate why you don’t have a licence, then you are charged a fee. But this time, we will only appear in court on Monday,” he said.

