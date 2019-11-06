Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said officers were appealing to witnesses to come forward with information pertaining to both cases.
Mbele said the baby boy, left at a property in Savannah Park early on Friday morning, was in a stable condition in hospital.
“The parents have not been located yet. Social workers are also now involved and the child will be taken to a place of safety. A case of child abandonment is being investigated,” she said.
Mbele said the owner of the property alerted police to the baby on his property. The officers called for medical assistance for the baby, who was taken to a local hospital.