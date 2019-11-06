Shock as baby found dumped in drain at Chatsworth property









Durban - As police appeal for help in finding the person who dumped a baby girl in a drain in Durban, a baby boy found dumped in a Chatsworth property is reported to be in a healthy condition at a local hospital. Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbele said officers were appealing to witnesses to come forward with information pertaining to both cases. Mbele said the baby boy, left at a property in Savannah Park early on Friday morning, was in a stable condition in hospital. “The parents have not been located yet. Social workers are also now involved and the child will be taken to a place of safety. A case of child abandonment is being investigated,” she said. Mbele said the owner of the property alerted police to the baby on his property. The officers called for medical assistance for the baby, who was taken to a local hospital.

Mbele said the day after the boy was found in Savannah Park, a three-week-old baby girl was found dead inside a drain, on RK Khan Circle, in Chatsworth.

She said police were investigating an inquest docket and no arrests had been made yet.

Police were alerted to the body by Amawele Emergency Services, called out after the baby was noticed by a passer-by.

Amawele’s Sivan Soobramodey said the baby could have been alive for a few hours while in the drain.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the babies to contact Detective Sergeant Jwara on 0314514223 or report at Room DLG 7, at Chatsworth SAPS.

Last month, a 30-year-old Port Shepstone woman was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for child abandonment. Ugu police said the woman left her newborn boy in bushes, along Kingfisher Road, in Albersville, Port Shepstone, in July last year.

The baby was found and taken to a local hospital.

Detective Sergeant Beatus Cele, of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual offences Unit (FCS), in Port Shepstone, handled the investigation and found that the woman had faced previous charges of attempted murder and child abandonment, for dumping a newborn on a farm, in Paddock, in April 2017.

She was found not guilty of attempted murder, but guilty of child abandonment and issued with a warning. On October 4 she was sentenced for the 2018 child abandonment.

