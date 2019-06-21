A 75-year-old Clairwood woman is a bundle of nerves after receiving a R3million metro bill from the eThekwini Municipality’s revenue department - and a demand to pay it within 14 days. Picture: ANA

Durban - A 75-year-old Clairwood woman is a bundle of nerves after receiving a R3million metro bill from the eThekwini Municipality’s revenue department - and a demand to pay it within 14 days. The woman, who did not want to be named, lives on a family trust property with her two sisters who are also pensioners.

While speaking to the Daily News, she broke down in tears because she was uncertain about her future and what impact her May metro bill would have on her.

When she received the bill, which is still in her late father’s name, she immediately went to the Florence ­Mkhize Building in Anton Lembede Street to have the matter resolved. She was directed to the city’s Water Department offices in Bram Fischer Road.

“A lady behind the counter made copies of the bill, but did not say anything. On Friday (June 7), I went back to query the bill, but I was told to come back on July 10,” she said.

The Clairwood resident said the city had changed the water meter in December last year. Since then they had received a bill of between R1 500 and R1700 a month.

In April they did not receive a bill, so she paid R1 000 to keep the account up to date.

“I paid R2 000 this month because I was told to keep on paying my account even though I received the high bill. We are so stressed thinking about this. We have to deal with this and our health ailments. What will happen when officials meet us again? I hope it gets solved. The cost of living is so high,” she said.

Her metro bill for May was more than R3.4m. It also carried a warning from the city that the account was in arrears. Should payment not be received, the note stated, they intended to cut off or restrict her service after 14 days.

The woman’s balance brought forward was R2732.876. She was charged R647 875.83 for May, with interest on arrears amounting to R22 270 and VAT amounting to R97 181.

Her total bill was R349 9204.31.

Clairwood and eThekwini PR councillor Sharmaine Sewshanker said it was ridiculous that a utility bill of that amount could be generated without the meter having been read.

“It is not fair on pensioners. Senior citizens like this resident go into a state of panic when such a bill is received. I have written to the head of billing to investigate and sort this out immediately,” Sewshanker said.

In a response to the Daily News, city spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela said: “The city does not discuss matters pertaining to a customer’s account with a third party, however, please note that this account is being investigated because of the high bill".

