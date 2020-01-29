Shock as ‘loving couple’ found dead with gun wounds in murder-suicide









LIEZEL and Visham Singh were described as a loving couple, who did everything together. Durban - LIEZEL and Visham Singh were a loving couple and were never violent towards each other. This was according to a close friend of the Singhs, both Pietermaritzburg Correctional Services officials, who were found dead on Monday with gunshot wounds. According to the provincial Department of Correctional Services, there was a shooting involving a private firearm at Hermes 3, a residence for married warders, which seemed to be related to domestic violence. “The shooting resulted in both officials - Visham Singh, 45, and his wife, Liezel Singh, 43 - being declared dead by police,” its statement read. Spokesperson Thulani Mdluli said both officials were employed at Pietermaritzburg Medium A (New Prison).

A close friend of the couple, Babu Pillay, said the family was finding it difficult to accept their deaths, especially their parents.

“Visham was my best friend for 23 years. There was no domestic dispute. Those two did everything together. They often went on holidays together. Just two weeks ago, they were on holiday,” he said.

Pillay said the family was concerned by what was happening in the public domain.

“There’s a Facebook group called Voices of PMB, where Liezel was asking for help regarding a harassment case. This has nothing to do with Visham. It was a harassment case related to a member of the police,” said Pillay.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Prestbury police were investigating a murder, as well as an inquest.

“A 43-year-old woman was fatally shot by a known suspect, 45, who was also found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. The motive for the killing is unknown.”

Meanwhile, Mbele said a 20-year-old man was expected to appear in court soon, charged with the murder of his 35-year-old girlfriend.

The murder occurred at the corner of Shepstone and Dinkelman roads, in New Germany, in the early hours of Sunday.

Mbele said police heard a woman shouting for help and stopped.

“They found a woman who was bleeding profusely from a stab wound. The woman pointed out her attacker, who was still at the scene, before she died.

“When police approached the suspect, he attempted to throw away the knife used to stab the victim.”

Mbele said the couple were allegedly involved in an argument which led to the man stabbing the woman.

People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) said it was disheartened by the continued gender-based violence despite ongoing awareness campaigns.

