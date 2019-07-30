Durban - SCHOOLS prohibit pupils from bringing cellphones to school but education experts are calling for this policy to be reconsidered, with more videos of school violence, abuse and of pupils caught in sexual acts surfacing on social media, leading to action taken against these culprits. Video footage of a teenager being beaten and stabbed to death, at Thandaza High School, in Mpumalanga township, led to the arrest of four men last week, who were identified from a video taken at the scene, allegedly by a pupil.

Magma Security and Investigations, the Pietermaritzburg K9 Unit and the Provincial Organised Crime Unit were tipped off to the four men’s whereabouts. While three men were subsequently released due to a lack of evidence, one was identified as being involved in stabbing and assaulting the 18-year-old boy.

According to a police source, more arrests were imminent, as the police were still tracing the whereabouts of the others seen in the video.

Vee Gani, the KZN Parents Association chairperson, said that while schools and parents have valid reasons why cellphones should not be allowed at schools, the exposure of school violence on social media through cellphone videos, should be a wake- up call that cellphones could also be used as a crime prevention tool.

He felt it was time the cellphone policy should be revisited, as there were two sides to the coin. He suggested that cellphones be considered, and called for the establishment of a school policy to guide the use of cellphones in the classroom

He said some of the reasons why cellphones are not allowed at school are - it is a disturbance in the classroom; it can be stolen; and it would avoid issues such as cyber bullying and the taking of pictures in private spaces, such as toilets.

“As much as these videos have proved to be critical when dealing with perpetrators, pupils do not film them for the purposes of reporting the wrong acts, but for the purposes of distributing them on social media,” said Gani

He said by uploading the video on social media, the incident gets exposed without revealing the source as it goes viral and is shared on social media.

“If it was not for the videos going viral, maybe some of the most horrible, shameful, dangerous and violent incidents happening in our schools would not have been exposed. This should be a wake-up call that perphaps these videos have done more good than bad,” he said.

Professor Labby Ramrathan, from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s School of Education, agreed that prohibition of cellphones at schools should be reviewed and, instead, a policy should be in place to mitigate disruptive activities, such as the use of social media in the classroom.

He said the videos going viral had created a sense of caution and warning that a video can be filmed at any time.

“I believe cellphones and technology have an important element in teaching and learning, and have proven to expose violence happening in our schools,” he said.

A principal from a school in Inanda said his school code of conduct prohibits the use of cellphones at school, but it was difficult to monitor.

“I agree that some of the videos uploaded on social media have exposed teachers that are still using corporal punishment, but cellphones are a disturbance in the classroom,” he said.

Bheki Shandu, the deputy provincial secretary of Sadtu, disagreed that taking videos and posting them on social media, assisted in curbing school violence.

“We have witnessed that, instead of intervening in an effort to curb the violence, pupils get caught in the excitement. The filming tends to motivate incidents further,” said Shandu.

Daily News