Mourners attend the funeral of Sergeant Zephania Fanifani Dladla at Hambanathi Hall in oThongathi . Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THERE was a strong metro police presence at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday as three men appeared for the murders of metro officers Fani Dladla and Sonto Mhlanga in Phoenix last week. The fourth suspect was still in hospital after being wounded in a gunfight with police last week.

The courtroom was heavily guarded by metro officers carrying semi-automatic rifles, while others were on guard outside.

Dladla and Mhlanga were guarding the house of a ward councillor when they were gunned down in their patrol vehicle.

Nkululeko Zuma, 19, Bonginkosi Msomi, 20, Thamsanqa Zuma, 29, and Musawenkosi Ndebele, 22, are facing charges including two counts of murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit murder. As the men walked into the court, some of their relatives broke down in tears.

As proceedings began, Ndebele and Msomi said they would require legal aid as they could not afford attorneys.

Legal Aid attorney Mondli Mthethwa said the families of the accused had complained that the men, who were being held at a police station, were being assaulted. He requested that they be transferred to Westville Prison, and that the investigating officer go through him when conducting his investigation.

The men also asked for their pictures not to be taken by journalists as they feared for their safety.

However, Magistrate Rajesh Parshotam said although he noted their requests, the matter had already been highly publicised and the hearing was taking place in an open public space, and so he authorised their pictures may be taken.

Prosecutor Winnie Mlangeni said the State planned to oppose the men’s bail applications. The matter was adjourned to June 3.

Daily News