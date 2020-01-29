Unfinished roadworks on Silverglen Drive in Chatsworth. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Roadworks on Silverglen Drive in Chatsworth have come to a halt because of the possible re-routing of a stormwater pipeline. A massive portion of the road collapsed after torrential rainfall undermined the road surface in April last year, and again in November. Contractors had begun the task of repairing the gaping hole between Grassmere and Parkside roads, with traffic being diverted, causing congestion along alternative routes through the suburb.

Ward 70 councillor Tony Govender said he was advised by the contractor that the city was waiting for more funding to complete the road. Govender said the completion required a crusher and asphalting only.

“The community’s patience has been running out. Businesses have also suffered huge losses due to the closure of the road. Residents have threatened to use the road as it is at present,” Govender said.

A message from a city official to Govender states that the heavy rains in November resulted in further damage on, and adjacent to, the site.