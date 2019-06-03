Durban - A resident of Silverglen in Chatsworth has been told her car could be scrapped after an embankment collapsed near her home during the floods in April. The sand and silt poured down onto Bernice Pillay's home below the road.

In the carport was her Toyota Yaris which was partially covered by mud.

"I am now using my parent's car to get around. It has caused a great deal of inconvenience. A month later the company that was supposed to repair my car informed me that it could be scrapped. Our insurance had to pay for the sand and rubble removal from the property. Who will compensate us for the damages? "Pillay said.

An electricity cable is also exposed on the roadside power supply box outside her home.

Near Pillay's home a huge portion of Silverglen Drive between Grasmere Avenue and Berryfield Place collapsed during the heavy rainfall.

The road remains closed in the vicinity.

Residents using the main arterial road are urged to be patient said Tony Govender, ward 70 eThekwini councillor.

Govender said the roads department are aware of the damage to a portion of Silverglen Drive and are making plans to repair it. In the interim, he said, people are comfortable with using a detour.

"The roads department needs funding from the disaster management fund. This is not a quick fix solution. The city engineers need to plan carefully. Pillay needs to submit a damage claim form with the city. They will investigate and give her feedback,"Govender said.

