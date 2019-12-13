This was according to the annual traffic and crash data report for January to October, which was released yesterday by the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) .
The N3 Toll Route is one of the busiest freight routes in South Africa. Trucks carrying an average of 50 million tons of freight per annum constitute around 38% of traffic on the N3.
Daily commuters and leisure travellers make up the balance of traffic on this route which traverses Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal. At peak times, traffic volumes can increase to more than 2 000 vehicles per hour.
The N3TC manages the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng. The company monitors traffic patterns, all incidents and crashes along this route.