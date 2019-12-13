Single vehicle crashes on the N3 Freeway can be avoided if drivers did this









File picture: Zandile Nsuntsha / Independent Media. Durban - Single-vehicle crashes on the N3 Toll Route during 2019 could have been avoided if drivers paid closer attention. This was according to the annual traffic and crash data report for January to October, which was released yesterday by the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) . The N3 Toll Route is one of the busiest freight routes in South Africa. Trucks carrying an average of 50 million tons of freight per annum constitute around 38% of traffic on the N3. Daily commuters and leisure travellers make up the balance of traffic on this route which traverses Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal. At peak times, traffic volumes can increase to more than 2 000 vehicles per hour. The N3TC manages the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng. The company monitors traffic patterns, all incidents and crashes along this route.

The N3TC Transport Engineer Miles le Roux said all data was collated, analysed and interpreted. “It provides us with concrete evidence of traffic patterns, contributory factors to crashes and any other road safety shortfalls,” he said.

Out of a total of 933 crashes reported between January and October this year, 315 cars and 255 trucks were involved in single-vehicle crashes. “Single-vehicle crashes are the direct result of human error. Our crash data speaks volumes regarding road safety and where serious individual interventions are required,” Le Roux said. “These factors all point to negligent driving; speeding; a general lack of concentration; distractedness; ignoring road signs; and/or vehicles in a poor mechanical order leading to brake failure or tyre bursts - all avoidable if drivers would just pay closer attention,” he said.

“Avoid distractions, such as using your mobile devices or allowing interferences from your passengers, while you are driving. Make sure that you stay alert at all times, and stop to rest and refresh the minute you feel your concentration starts to wane.”

Le Roux said 82% of the crashes happened in clear weather conditions.

“It should not be difficult to bring the number of these types of crash down, but it will require a committed effort from all drivers to adhere to the rules of the road, to drive more defensively and to guard against complacency,” he said.

