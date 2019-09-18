University of Zululand students protested over safety concerns after a student was shot during a robbery at an off-campus residence. Picture: Supplied.

Durban - The situation remained tense at the University of Zululand’s KwaDlangezwa campus with students not backing down from their demands for their security and accommodation concerns to be addressed. On Wednesday morning throngs of angry students were seen marching to their offices to demand clarity from management. Another demand they had was that they wanted to be addressed by police Minister Bheki Cele on students security.

One student was shot and killed during an armed robbery at his off campus residence while another was shot and hospitalised last week.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli condemned the violent protests which resulted in the torching of a satellite police station in KwaDlangezwa.

“The issues raised by students are serious and must be given the attention they deserve. The issue of crime and security measures in rental cottages must be urgently addressed. After the briefing with the police, there are clear indications that crime in KwaDlangezwa is subsiding since 2017 to date. We however agreed that a safety strategy needs to be developed to improve the security features, working together with the University of Zululand and private cottage owners. Already the City of Umhlathuze has installed two new flood lights to improve lighting and visibility in the area,” said Ntuli in a statement.

He warned students that the torching of the satellite police station in the area will affect service delivery.

The United Democratic Movement noted with concern the vulnerability of students who resides in private accommodations that are not part of the University’s residences.

The party said it supported the initiative of students for embarking on a protest demonstration.

“The students opt to lodge or stay at private accommodation because the university is failing to provide them with adequate accommodation. They do not have a choice but for them to be near the campus. They have to look for accommodation wherever they can find refuge. In most cases, this scenario compromises their safety,” Bongani Msomi, UDM secretary general said in a statement.

He said what was more disturbing was that the attacks to students by “thugs” have been going on for sometime now, yet, the university has failed to come up with a lasting solution. “Other than being attacked, students are being robbed of their belongings while attending lectures in broad daylight. The UDM is of the view that the university must come closer to the owners of these properties which are being used by the students and form a partnership with them which will among other things ensure that students are always in a safe environment,” he said.

He said the university should take full responsibility for the safety of the students on and off campus.

Responding to a question whether Minister Cele had any plans to address the students as per their demand, Cele’s spokesperson, Lirandzu Tembe said: “I have received your question. The Minister is currently in Cape Town”.

Daily News