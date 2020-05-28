Six appear in Verulam court for theft of school cleaning materials

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Four boys and two men appeared before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for allegedly breaking into a school in Cornubia, north of Durban, and stealing cleaning material. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Verulam detectives piloted an operation aimed at solving burglary cases in schools in the Verulam policing area. On Saturday cleaning materials, including 66 bales of toilet paper, were stolen. A case of burglary was opened at the Verulam police station. A team of detectives began an investigation which led to the arrest of six people between the ages of 14 and 20. Mbele said some of the stolen items were recovered during the arrests. Four were charged for burglary. Mbele said the two boys were remanded to the Westville Correctional Services’ juvenile centre until May 29.

The men were remanded until August 6. Mbele said they would be profiled to determine if they could be linked to similar cases in the area.

“Further arrests are imminent as the investigations are continuing,” she said.

Education Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga welcomed the arrests and called for many more as several schools had been vandalised.

Before announcing plans for the reopening of schools last week, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga condemned the vandalism. She said 1577 schools had been broken into around the country since the lockdown began in March.

Motshekga said over 450 of these were in KwaZulu-Natal.

“This is a disturbing trend, setting back efforts of trying to get back to the academic programme,” she said.

She appealed to the public to help police bring the culprits to book.

Daily News