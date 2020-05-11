Six in court for kidnap and murder of Tongaat teen, Andile Mbuthu

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

​Durban - Six men, charged in connection with the kidnap and murder of Tongaat teenager, Andile 'Bobo' Mbuthu, made their first appearance in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Monday. Mlungisi Thabethe, 26, Andile Nhleko, 27, Mncedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, Lindani Ndlovu, 26, and Malusi Mthembu, 27, were arrested and on Friday police recovered human remains near a Tongaat river. Although DNA tests have yet to confirm, the community believe the men dumped Mbuthu's body in the area and that it was the teen's body that was dumped at the river. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Six of the seven men accused of the kidnapping and murder of Andile Mbuthu enter the dock. Video: Mphathi Nxumalo

The matter was postponed until next week Tuesday for next for verification of the accused's living addresses. A crowd of more than 100 residents protested outside the court. The protesters who ignored social distancing and gathering lockdown rules were told to disperse by the police.

The matter was postponed until next week Tuesday for next for verification of the accused's living addresses.

Mbuthu was reported missing by his family after he was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted on suspicion of stealing alcohol from a local drinking lounge.

His family had alleged that on Tuesday last week people came to their home in a car looking for Mbuthu who was not home.

The accused are Mlungisi Thabethe, 26, Andile Nhleko, 27, Mncedisi Mzobe, 27, Siyanda Msweli, 26, Lindani Ndlovu, 26, and Malusi Mthembu, 27. Picture: Mphathi Nxumalo





The Daily News reported that later that day Mbuthu was seen being pulled into the same car, by the owner of the drinking lounge.

After his family learned that he was allegedly lying limp at the drinking lounge, they rushed to find him but they were told that he had escaped.

On Friday, following the questioning of six suspects, who were arrested on Thursday, police were led to a river in oThongathi where human remains were found.

A gruesome video of the assaulted teen surfaced on Facebook, in it he is lying in an empty, tiled room with blood on the floor.

In the video that was shared on social media, the person filming walks in shouting Mbuthu's name telling him to get up and clean the place.

The person pushes him with a stick telling him to turn over from his stomach.

A powerless Mbuthu is heard murmuring that his body is in pain as he turns to the camera revealing his battered face.

There has been public outcry over the video.

This past weekend a tavern believed to be owned by one of the accused was razed to the ground. This happened as people from the community sang and danced while it was burning.

Daily News