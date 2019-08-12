Durban - Police were out in force during the long weekend, with a large number of arrests to show for their efforts after holding a number of successful operations, including roadblocks. At least 89 people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the roadblocks continued until the end of the long weekend.

On Sunday Sewpersad said women were among those arrested, and some spent Women’s Day and the weekend behind bars until their court appearance Monday.

“Six ladies were among the 89 drivers who were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol,” Sewpersad said.

He said police did not just check for drunk driving during the roadblocks, they also looked at other aspects such as vehicle defects.

Aside from the focus on traffic offences, the police clamped down on crime during the long weekend.

On Saturday, officers in Pietermaritzburg seized a number of knives during a raid of hot spots in which six people were arrested. Five were charged with possession of dangerous weapons after they were found in possession of the knives. The sixth was charged with possession of heroin.

“Knives, scissors, cellphones, screen protectors, tools, dagga and camera lenses were seized during the operations,” said provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane.

Also on Saturday, 10 people were arrested in Phoenix and Madadeni for possession of drugs including heroin, ecstasy, cocaine, dagga and mandrax.

Meanwhile, two suspects were killed during a shoot-out with police at Nkandla in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police had received information of a possible robbery. Zwane said the vehicle of one of the suspects overturned as they attempted to flee, resulting in four sustaining minor injuries while a fifth was seriously injured and in hospital under police guard.

“A total of 11 suspects were arrested by police. Five firearms with ammunition were seized from these men. Police also seized explosives found in their vehicles. Three vehicles have been impounded pending further investigation,” Zwane said.

Also during the long weekend, a motorist crashed into another vehicle while trying to evade police during a roadblock on South Coast Road on Thursday night. The motorist was eventually arrested, and appeared to be drunk. It was discovered that the vehicle he was driving had been hijacked in Umbilo earlier that day.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence, reckless and negligent driving, and hijacking.

Daily News