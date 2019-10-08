Sixth person dies in N3 Peacevale collision









Durban - A sixth person has died in hospital following a collision involving a bakkie on the N3 near Peacevale in KwaZulu-Natal. Five people, including two children, were killed and seven others were injured, some seriously, on the N3 northbound near Hammarsdale on Sunday morning. Rescue Care and Netcare 911 paramedics arrived on the scene at about 11.30am to "find chaos", Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said. Bheki Ntuli, the MEC for Transport Community Safety and Liaison said a Nissan bakkie’s left back tyre came off the rim off the vehicle. The driver then allegedly lost control and crashed into the Armco barrier on the N3 in Peacevale.

"Initial reports revealed that four people died on the scene and one person later died in hospital. On Monday another person succumbed to injuries which brings the total to six people who have passed. Two injured patients still remain at RK Khan Hospital. Another patient is being treated at the King Edward Hospital,"Ntuli said.

The deceased are from Inchanga and KwaSwayimane areas

The Department of Transport Road Safety officials met with families in Pinetown to assist with identification of the deceased as some bodies had still not been identified

Ntuli said in consultation with families a joint memorial service will be held on Thursday in Inchanga.

“I once again wish to extend my deepest condolences to the families of those that passed I wish those still in hospital a speedy recovery. As we continue embarking on our October Month Programmes we shall continue intensifying our road safety campaigns as we fight to curb road accidents as we believe one death on the road is one too many,” said Ntuli.

Jamieson said despite resuscitation efforts, the patients all passed away on the scene.

Daily News