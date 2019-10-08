Durban - A sixth person has died in hospital following a collision involving a bakkie on the N3 near Peacevale in KwaZulu-Natal.
Five people, including two children, were killed and seven others were injured, some seriously, on the N3 northbound near Hammarsdale on Sunday morning.
Rescue Care and Netcare 911 paramedics arrived on the scene at about 11.30am to "find chaos", Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.
Bheki Ntuli, the MEC for Transport Community Safety and Liaison said a Nissan bakkie’s left back tyre came off the rim off the vehicle.
The driver then allegedly lost control and crashed into the Armco barrier on the N3 in Peacevale.