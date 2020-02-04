Slain Durban Metro cop 'linked to taxi industry'









Durban - The Durban Metro policeman that was killed in a drive-by shooting near Verulam was being hunted by alleged hitmen. Inspector Nhlanhla Zepfred Maphumulo was shot several times while he driving his Toyota Corolla on the R102 between the Canelands and Verulam intersection on Monday. A reliable source said the policeman was involved in the minibus taxi industry in the north of Durban. The source said the policeman life was threatened several times. “He knew that people were looking for him. On several occasions, men carrying firearms came to the Verulam Metro police base looking for him. It is policeman like this that tarnish the image and reputation of the police,” the source said. Durban Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the 44-year-old Inspector was off duty when the incident happened. He was based at the Verulam Metro police base.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said the Toyota Corolla and the policeman were shot multiple times. He said the car veered off the road and came to halt in the centre median of the southbound lane.

“The driver was found slumped over the passenger seat. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. A firearm belonging to the deceased was found on the floor of his vehicle,” Balram said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of murder was opened at Verulam SAPS.

"An off-duty metro police officer was gunned down at 17:30. His body was found lying inside his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The motive behind his death is still unknown,"she said.

Parboo said they were waiting for a report from the police. He was still verifying whether the policeman was involved in the minibus taxi or private car taxi business.

Maphumulo resided in the Bhamshela area in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Maphumulo began working as a reservist pointsmen for Durban Metro Police in 1998.

