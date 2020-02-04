Durban - The Durban Metro policeman that was killed in a drive-by shooting near Verulam was being hunted by alleged hitmen.
Inspector Nhlanhla Zepfred Maphumulo was shot several times while he driving his Toyota Corolla on the R102 between the Canelands and Verulam intersection on Monday.
A reliable source said the policeman was involved in the minibus taxi industry in the north of Durban. The source said the policeman life was threatened several times.
“He knew that people were looking for him. On several occasions, men carrying firearms came to the Verulam Metro police base looking for him. It is policeman like this that tarnish the image and reputation of the police,” the source said.
Durban Metro police spokesperson Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the 44-year-old Inspector was off duty when the incident happened. He was based at the Verulam Metro police base.