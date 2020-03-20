Slain Durban Metro policeman was a 'witness in taxi violence matter'

Durban - Police investigators are currently on scene on the N2 near the old airport where a Durban Metro policeman was killed in what appears to be a hit. According to Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson police were investigating circumstances around the shooting. He said a short while ago Rescue Care paramedics were called to a shooting on the N2 north bound, near the old airport. “On arrival paramedics found SAPS in attendance and found a vehicle parked on the side. On assessment it was found that a man believed to be in his forties and who is also believed to be a policeman had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body,” said Jamieson. He said there was nothing paramedics could do for the man who was then declared dead on scene.

“At this stage events leading up to the shooting are unknown. However SAPS will be investigating further”.

A source within the police force told the Daily News that the slain metro policeman is alleged to have been a witness in a taxi violence matter.

The source said the officer had been off duty at the time of the shooting

Head of the Durban Metro Police, Commissioner Steve Middleton confirmed that it was one of his officers who was gunned down.

“He was stationed with the specialised enforcement crime prevention unit”.

In early February another Verulam metro police officer was shot and killed in an alleged drive by shooting.

He had been the third metro officer to have been shot and killed since May 2019, today’s shooting then makes this the fourth metro officer to have been shot and killed since May 2019.

In May 2019 Sergeant Zephania Dladla and Constable Nomasonto Mhlanga were killed while performing protection duties for councillor Moses Zulu at his residence in Bhambayi near Phoenix.

