Sandile Ndlovu

Durban - THE family of Durban University of Technology (DUT) student Sandile Ndlovu were finding it difficult to accept his death as they had expected him to recover from his injuries, they said yesterday. Ndlovu died in hospital on Saturday after sustaining serious injuries in an attack in a DUT lecture theatre.

He had been on life support in an intensive care unit due to extensive brain damage.

The 18-year-old first-year industrial engineering student was his parents’ only child.

His uncle, Tshepo Mokoena, said Ndlovu’s death was not the outcome they had expected, even though he had been in intensive care for more than a week.

“It’s a very difficult moment for the whole family. Sandile was a quiet person who believed in God and loved education as he grew up in a family that prioritises education.

“He had big dreams. Engineering was just a path to his main aim to start his own business.

“He always talked about starting his own engineering business and creating jobs for people in his community. His passion was to change people who are less fortunate in his community. Not only has the family lost a child, but the whole community has lost hope,” said Mokoena.

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande yesterday expressed his condolences to the family and urged the criminal justice system to ensure a speedy arrest and the prosecution of the people responsible for his death.

Nzimande said tertiary institutions were places of teaching and learning, and not places to breed criminals and lawlessness.

The family said Ndlovu’s funeral would take place soon, but the date had not yet been set.

Meanwhile, the DUT students arrested last week and charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to set a security guard alight are out on bail.

The group’s lawyer, Ayanda Khanyile, said his clients denied the charge and intended to dispute that they were present during the incident. The matter would be back in court on December 4.