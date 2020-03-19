Slain KZN farmer dedicated life to nature - daughter

Durban - THE family of slain Helpmekaar farmer Colin Leslie Brits, 65, said he had dedicated his life to nature conservation and farming. Brits was found in his home, a farm in Elandskraal, Limpopo, on Monday with a gunshot wound to his head. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Brits was attacked by unknown suspects who fatally shot him. His firearms were also stolen. A case of murder was being investigated by Helpmekaar SAPS. Gwala said no arrests had been made. Bianca Woest said her father had dreamed of being a farmer since he was a child. He spent much time on his grandparents’ farm in North West.

Woest said her father worked on the cattle farm for his brother, Max Brits. She said he was a motor mechanic and had a plot of land in the East Rand where he kept animals. Brits also lived in eMmanzimtoti, on the KwaZaul-Natal South Coast.

He spent a short time in Malawi trying to set up an animal conservation initiative but contracted malaria.

“He had problems with poachers. He had been on the farm for five years, had grown fond of the area and had made friends with some wild animals. He had a horse he rode to places where he could not use his bakkie. He loved nature and was hard working.

Helpmekaar farmer Colin Leslie Brits, 65, was killed on his KwaZulu-Natal cattle farm. Picture supplied.



“My brother and I have not visited the crime scene. It is too emotional for us,” she said.

“We are devastated. If his death had been an accident or there was a medical reason for it, we would accept it. For him to be killed in this manner makes one angry,” Woest said.

Brits is survived by his children and four grandchildren. The family is preparing funeral arrangements.

