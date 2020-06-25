Sleepless night for family after 'humble councillor' gunned down in front of them

Durban - IT WAS a sleepless Tuesday night for the Phungula family after the family head and ward councillor, Bhekithemba Phungula, was gunned down in front of them at their home that afternoon. Nqobile Phungula said she and her father had returned home at the same time, she from the hospital, when he was killed. “The cars entered the yard following each other. When he got out of his car, someone approached and then we heard the sound of a gun. Two shots and he was on the floor,” she said. “We were shocked when it happened in front of us. Although we did not see the shooter clearly, the shooting of my father at home in front of us scared us.” Her father had never mentioned being threatened and they never suspected he would be murdered, nor did they have any suspect in mind.

She said all they wanted to do was to bury her father and leave the investigation to the authorities.

She described Phungula as a quiet man who loved people and the community.

“He had a lot of love. He put his community first as a leader in the community,” Phungula said.

Police Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the shooter fled the scene on foot. The motive for the killing is unknown.

Ward 83 councillor Bheki Mngwengwe said Phungula was a father, brother and comrade to him. He was humble and someone one could work with.

“We had respect for each other. It was lovely working with him,” said Mngwengwe.

Ward 100 councillor Mbuyiseni Mkhize said he and Phungula worked together a lot since their wards were neighbouring. Mkhize said Phungula was always willing to assist where there were problems in the community.

Meanwhile, Premier Sihle Zikalala said he had directed Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli to present clear plans in the next few weeks to deal with the rampant killings in the taxi industry, and a plan to augment the teams dealing with political killings, including the resuscitation of the Multi-Party Political Intervention Committee.

Co-operative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka and mayor Mxolisi Kaunda condemned Phungula’s murder and called on witnesses to assist in finding those responsible.

“The loss of yet another foot soldier leaves a void,” said Hlomuka.

