Snake catcher Nick Evans gives the do’s and don’ts in the event of a snakebite

Durban snake catcher Nick Evans has provided some useful information after hearing about a number of snakebites now that snake season is well and truly underway. “I have heard about a few Mozambique spitting cobra bites in northern KZN, although I have extremely few details on them. At least one hiker was bitten by a Berg adder. There was a puff adder bite in Ashburton and near Empangeni. And there has been at least one stiletto snakebite in Phoenix,” Evans said.

He said that by the sound of it, many of the bites, particularly from the adders, were just unfortunate accidents (people stepping on them etc). The stiletto snake was handled, which is how most bites occur from this species. The stiletto snake bites more people in Durban than any other species, because it is so often handled. He said he does try to hear about and record snake bite incidents via the public or networking with doctors. “I think it's important to keep a database going, in some cases we can learn a thing or two, but it is difficult. So if you hear of any, please do let me know,” Evans said.

The Berg adder is venomous but no fatalities have been recorded. Picture: Nick Evans Here is some information on what you should not do, and what you should do in the event of a snakebite: DO NOT cut around the bite site to let the venom bleed out, it does not work.

DO NOT try to suck the venom out, it does not work.

DO NOT try any electric shock treatment, for obvious reasons.

The African Snakebite Institute recently dismissed the myth that chewing the bark of a cashew nut tree will neutralise venom. So, there’s another one NOT to do.

DO NOT try to capture or kill the snake and take it to hospital with you, as this can result in another bite. A photo will help, but if you can't get one, it is by no means a death sentence. Doctors will treat you symptomatically.

A tourniquet is a controversial one, but generally not advised, especially if you do not know what snake has bitten you, or if you know it is a puff adder, Mozambique spitting cobra, a snake with cytotoxic venom, DO NOT use one. “I’ve seen someone do this for a brown house snakebite, a snake with no venom. His arm didn't look so good. It can cause totally unnecessary damage (especially in his case). Also, it is worth noting that many bites from venomous species are dry bites, although unfortunately, you do not know immediately,” Evans said. No, you can't carry antivenom on you, and jab yourself if you've been bitten. It's something that should only be administered in a hospital by professionals. “There are many other mythical treatments that people mention to me. Unfortunately, just about all will do absolutely no good if you are envenomated by a highly venomous snake,” Evans said. The stiletto snake is venomous and common around Durban. Picture: Nick Evans Basically, what you should do is:

Get the bitten person to the nearest hospital or clinic (if only/closest option) immediately.

Try to keep the person calm (yes, easier said than done), while en-route to medical help.

Having someone phone the hospital that you’re transporting a bitten patient to, to inform them of your pending arrival and situation, can be helpful.

If you manage to get a photo of the snake that has bitten someone, you can send it to a professional snake-catcher immediately to identify, or while en route to hospital. But be careful about posting it to the WhatsApp community or Facebook groups, as many people comment with incorrect IDs. Evans said that people always asked him which hospital one should be taken to for a snakebite. “The best bet is usually your nearest hospital. In Durban, though, St Augustine's, Albert Luthuli and Hillcrest usually always have antivenom (there are probably others). Ngwelezane, near Empangeni, is famous for their good work in snakebite treatment. I unfortunately can't comment about hospitals across the province or country,” Evans said. He said that another question he would get was “how much time do I have?”

“There’s no answer really, as there’s many factors to consider. A black mamba could bite you and not inject any venom, so you’ll have the rest of your life in that case. Just get medical attention urgently,” Evans said. He said he hoped the information he provided helps. “While snakebite is an issue that interests me, I hope to hear of as few as possible. Please be careful around snakes. Remember, they do not want to bite you. It is their last resort, when they fear for their lives. If you have one at home, please call a professional to advise or remove it, rather than just deal with it yourself,” Evans said.