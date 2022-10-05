Snake catcher stumbles on green mamba while conducting research on pythons

Nick Evans said that while tracking pythons for a research project he was working on last week, “I heard the birds going crazy in the coastal forest. I quickly saw why – a green mamba. What a treat.”

“As a child, when my family and I went down the South Coast, one would occasionally hear the weavers going mad, and there would often be a green mamba inspecting their nests. They'd usually get chased off by the weavers, who would continuously mob them,” Evans said.

“I’ve found many snakes by listening for upset birds. They’ve also alerted me to the presence of owls, even bushbabies.”

Evans said that at this sighting, there were turtle doves, weavers and collared sunbirds.