A KLOOF man is accused of using his position as a soccer coach to get access to teenage boys and then drug them before raping them. File Picture. Durban - A KLOOF man is accused of using his position as a soccer coach to get access to teenage boys and then drug them before raping them. The man appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with one count of rape, but police say he faces similar charges in other parts of the city and in other provinces. It emerged that the 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday. He is apparently a youth development coach for a Premier Division club. The man’s attorney, advocate Thulezwile Ndawo, said his client believed the allegations against him were baseless. Inside court, magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson said it was alleged that the man had raped a 14-year-old boy in December.

Robinson told the man that the provision of a minimum sentence was applicable in his case.

“That means if this matter goes to trial, there’s a possibility of a minimum sentence of life to be imposed,” she said.

It emerged that the State would be opposing bail in the matter as it believed there was a strong likelihood that the man was a flight risk.

It was also revealed that the man had several other pending cases as well as a warrant of arrest, all of which needed further investigation.

The man’s grandmother and great grandmother were in court.

The parents of those thought to be the man’s victims refused to speak to the Daily News.

According to police, a case of rape was opened at the Pinetown Police Station earlier this month.

The victim alleged he was recruited by a person who introduced himself as a soccer coach.

The man allegedly promised that he would play for one of the Premier Division’s junior teams.

The soccer coach went to the young boy’s home, where he produced forms for the family to fill in, which stated that their son was going to join a soccer academy. The family gave consent as they thought their young son would realise his dream of playing soccer in a professional environment.

According to police, the boy alleged that while at Kloof the coach gave him a concoction to drink which left him drugged. It was apparently during this time that the coach raped him.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that this was not the first such allegation made against the man.

They said cases of a similar nature were opened at Chatsworth and Mariannhill police stations.

It was also established by police that the man has similar pending cases in Johannesburg.

The Pinetown Crime Intelligence Unit, which investigated the latest incident, located the man at a house in Kloof.

An operation was conducted and he was arrested.

During a search of the premises, police apparently found several pieces of incriminating evidence. Further investigations led the team to a so-called clubhouse at KwaMashu “M” Section.

Instead, the police found a four-roomed house with no kitchen.

Four boys aged 16 and 17 were found on the premises and interviewed.

It was established that they were from various parts of the province and were lured by the suspect with the prospect of pursuing their soccer ambitions.

The parents of the boys were contacted and they were removed from the house.

The man is expected to apply for bail next week.

Daily News