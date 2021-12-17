Social media ablaze after video emerges of ’drunk’ eThekwini worker driving city vehicle through a Durban mall

DURBAN – A video has emerged of an allegedly drunk eThekwini Municipality employee driving a municipal vehicle through the corridors of Galleria Mall. The video, which was posted on the Facebook page eThekwini Secure on Friday morning, was captioned: “So this eThekwini Municipality employee apparently was drunk in his search for the parking lot exit boom gates, he drove his municipality vehicle into the top level of Galleria Mall & kept going.”

In the video, the vehicle, registration number NDM 12108, is seen heading towards and then past the Galleria Ice Rink with shoppers all around. The driver can be heard hooting at mall visitors to move out of the way while he manoeuvred his way through the mall. Someone in the background can be heard saying “he’s lucky he didn’t knock anyone”.

Mall visitors are also seen taking videos as they walk behind the vehicle, which eventually left the mall.

The man, wearing a red T-shirt and black mask, was driving a four-door municipal electricity department bakkie with a canopy. The Facebook post has received more than 100 reactions, nearly 100 comments and has been shared more than 300 times. This is how Facebook users reacted:

Cheryl Clodelle: “I’m not even surprised we have definitely seen it all in our beautiful country.” Khaya Nondaba: “Drunk? How was that confirmed that this person was drunk and secondly that Mall has numbers of security so guys plz before we conclude let's get all fact correct.” Michelle Gertenbach Maguire: “Hope he was arrested for driving under the influence and fired.”

Thabani Mhlongo: “So someone who is drunk is still able to perform such manoeuvres without crashing the car.” Kerishka Karan: “Don't worry, eThekwini Municipality will "launch a probe.” Mahomed Sabeer: “Nothing new about municipality workers, I see most of them sleeping for hours on duty under the trees on a hot day for more than 2/3 hours but they will protest for wage increases.”