Son of 'Teddy Mafia' killed in Shallcross drive-by shooting

Durban - The Shallcross community are still reeling from shock after two people were killed in a drive-by shooting on Thursday night. Claudene Rampersad, 32, and Devendren Lionel Pillay, 32, the son of Yaganathan Pillay, aka Teddy Mafia, were shot multiple times by occupants travelling in a white Toyota Corolla. Lionel was standing in the driveway outside Rampersad’s home in Alpine Drive, Shallcross. They were both chatting when the shooting took place. Three bullets struck him and one bullet struck her on the chest. Reports were that rifles and handguns were used. The car also had on a fake set of number plates.

Amawele Emergency Services spokesman Sivan Subramodey said both received medical attention on the scene and were rushed to the hospital. Pillay died at Chatsmed Hospital while Claudene died at RK Khan Hospital.

A close friend described Rampersad as a friendly and bubbly person with a heart of gold. She was also a mother of two.

Emotional messages ‎were posted on her Facebook page.

‎Nevashnee Ahamed‎ wrote, “Today you shattered me into a million pieces when you died in mine and Ashley's arms. I will never be the same again every time I walk out my door I will look for you, every time I look at my babies I will think of you, every time I hear the Lord’s name our memories will flashback. Every day that you leave for work I will miss your goodbyes. The drive safely have a blessed day conversations. The times we spent together, the moments are all in my heart. God has gained an Angel, I love you my dear friend, sister and wonderful woman of God".

Chatsworth police are investigating cases of murder.

Daily News