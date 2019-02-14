South African and Ukrainian suspected of malaria rescued from a container ship. Picture: Pexels

Durban - On Wednesday a 22-year-old South African man and a 28-year-old Ukrainian man were rescued from a container ship in off-shore of Durban after reports that the two men were allegedly suffering from malaria. National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said the incident took place at 3.50pm after NSRI Station 5 Durban duty crew were called out to the ship by the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) who had required medical assistance.

“The sea rescue craft Eikos Rescuer II was launched accompanied by Netcare 911 rescue paramedics,” Lambinon said.

The two met were transferred onto the sea rescue craft and brought into the Port of Durban and thereafter transported to hospital.

Last October, Dr Peter Vincent of Netcare Travel Clinics and Medicross Tokai said South Africa had not seen the last of malaria and that there were many cases reported from areas where it was previously thought to have been eliminated.

“Malaria poses a risk in the northern parts of Limpopo province, eastern Mpumalanga and northern KwaZulu-Natal as well as in parts of neighbouring countries such as Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Namibia,” Vincent said.

