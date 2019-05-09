FORMER KZN police spokesperson Vincent Mdunge votes at Westville Prison yesterday. Mdunge was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment in 2017 for fraud and forgery for using a fake matric certificate to get into the police force and to further his studies at Unisa. Tumi Pakkies African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - With 164 000 inmates across South Africa, it was feared that many had been deprived of the right to vote. This was according to a prisoners’ rights organisation, which said that many prisoners had not been able to register to vote.

“Many have told me that for registration, they were given short notice for their families to bring their ID documents to them. This was in particular in relation to inmates who were not serving their sentence in their home town provinces,” said Golden Miles Bhudu, of the SA Prisoners’ Organisation for Human Rights.

Of the 164000 inmates, 11000 were registered to vote and of these, about 800 were from Westville Prison’s 7700 population.

Medium B at the prison has about 3000 inmates and of these 485 were registered to vote.

Inmate Velile Lutyeku, 59, a former ANC councillor, said the government should use these elections as an opportunity to start afresh.

“I have faith in the commissions of inquiry that have been set up. They have unearthed so much - things that should not be repeated.

“Service delivery is also a key issue that needs attention,” he said.

Lutyeku, of KwaNdengezi, near Pinetown, believed that the delivery of running water to the area needed to be improved.

“While a lot of people in the area have electricity, there are still those who need to be connected to water. I also feel that land invasions and land grabs in the area make it difficult to develop there, so I would urge people to stop doing this,” he said.

Lutyeku and another councillor were sentenced to life imprisonment in 2016 for hiring a hitman to kill Abahlali Basemjondolo official Thuli Ndlovu in 2014.

Lutyeku has served almost three years of his sentence and said he expected to be out in less than six months.

“The matter is in the high court at the moment,” he said.

Lutyeku said even though he was an inmate, he had the right to vote and in the run-up to the elections he had encouraged other inmates to exercise their right to vote.

“South Africa needs a fresh start. Let’s give a chance for a new dawn,” he said.

IEC presiding officer Fikile Nxumalo said security at the prison had caused some delays, but voting went ahead at 9am at the juvenile centre, where 25 offenders voted.

She said there were four who had their ID documents with them but could not vote as they were not on the voters roll.

“It’s exciting to be helping with voting here. Prisoners also have rights - and they have a right to vote because one day they will become part of society again.”

Daily News