This is according to economist Professor Bonke Dumisa, speaking soon after the Land Transport Survey was released by Statistics South Africa yesterday.
The SA National Taxi Council confirmed that it was facing issues of having fewer passengers.
The figures show that 18.8% fewer commuters had used road and rail transport in August, compared to the same month in 2018.
The research showed while there had been over 119.3 million journeys by passengers in March to May this year, this had decreased by 4.6% to about 113.7 million journeys in the period from June to August.