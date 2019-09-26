South Africa's bleak train stats sounds the alarm for the poor: economist







Picture: Supplied Durban - The drop in the number of train passengers in South Africa and the increasing move towards other means of transport like taxis would hit the poor the hardest in the pocket, economist, Mike Schussler has warned. Schussler was reacting to the Land Transport Survey statistics that were released earlier this week released by Statistics South Africa. Some of the key findings by the organisation were that there was a 22.7 percent decrease in the number of passenger journeys in the general transport sector in July this year compared to the same month last year. Rail passenger journeys decreased by 12.9 percent, the report said. Schussler said that the decrease in the rail sector did not bode well as this was the cheapest mode of transport for people and that the situation had been worse than he thought it would be. The burning of trains and their late coming were some of the reasons that were given which led to people using other modes of transport. In a tweet he made, Schussler said that some people had opted to walk to work.

He said it was people from the poor working class like domestic workers and factory workers who were most affected as they had to travel long distances due to apartheid spatial planning.

These people would have to use more expensive modes of transport like taxis which would eat into their already meagre budget he said.

Schussler added that he did not see the situation getting better. “It will take a lot of political will to sort out that sector,” he said.

What was needed was for proper policing and for people to be prosecuted for breaking the law Schussler said.

Daily News