Scores of Malawians were forced to flee South Afric after a flare-up of violence earlier this year. There are still skewed opinions of African migrants in South Africa. Picture: Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE message that not all foreigners sell drugs seems not to be permeating into local communities. This was the view of a Wits University academic in response to the latest attacks on foreigners in KwaZulu-Natal, which claimed two lives last week.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said attacks in Richards Bay were sparked when a South African man boarding a bus was stabbed by a whoonga addict. Locals blamed foreigners for selling drugs and on Friday morning bus drivers and community members went to a building where foreigners were known to live.

“They assaulted the occupants and set alight the vehicle that was parked at the premises. They proceeded to another business premises and damaged the building with stones and looted stuff,” Gwala said.

Charges of malicious damage to property and assault were laid.

That afternoon a group of people gathered at “Taxi City” and two foreigners believed to be in their 30s were beaten to death. A third person was taken to hospital. Charges of murder and attempted murder were laid.

Dr Jean Misago, a researcher at Wits’ African Centre for Migration and Society, said they had been trying to dispel the misconception that all foreigners were drug dealers, without success. Research had shown that foreigners who engaged in such activities did so with the help of South Africans, he said.

Misago said it should be understood that just like South Africans, there were good and bad foreigners, and one should not generalise that all foreigners were drug dealers.

Steven Kabakilwa, a spokesman for the foreigners, said the biggest danger was for foreigners living in the Richards Bay CBD. He said 12 containers used to run their businesses were set alight and two restaurants were looted last week. Kabakilwa said some people had their asylum papers stolen by attackers who accused them of drug dealing. Many stayed in their homes over the weekend out of fear, he said.

