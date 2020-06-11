South Beach tenants fight landlord's eviction threats

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - THREATS and unlawful evictions are set to increase countrywide due to the national lockdown currently at alert level 3, the Organisation of Civic Rights (OCR) said. It was responding to a request for comment from the Daily News after tenants at a South Beach block of flats claimed they were threatened with eviction if they failed to pay rent this month. Nillette Matthews, who looks after five children aged between 1 and 6, said she has not been paying rent since the start of the lockdown. “The landlord has been threatening me and other residents with eviction if we failed to pay this month. I’ve been paying R2000 a month, but since I’m out of a job I can’t afford that. “He doesn’t want to reason, all he wants is his money. If he throws us out, what am I going to do with these children? What he is doing is inhumane and illegal,” said Matthews.

Other tenants, who asked not to be named, said the building was a slum; neglected and was without electricity. The water was also cut off at intervals.

“The building is rotten. It’s not maintained, yet this man is harassing us for rent. If building inspectors could come here, they’d condemn this building.

“What is he doing with the money he’s been collecting all these years? Just yesterday he was here and threatened us again,” said a tenant.

When called for comment, the landlord denied knowledge of the claims or the flat in question, and later switched off his cellphone.

Dr Sayed Iqbal Mohamed, OCR chairperson and deputy chairperson of the KZN Rental Housing Tribunal, said gauging from “several hundred queries” OCR attended to over the past three weeks there was growing frustration and anxiety among landlords and tenants.

“Several First World countries have extended the ban on evictions as the Covid-19 pandemic has surged and have also restricted any penalty for late or non-payment of rentals,” he said.

Bacabangele Community Relievers, an NPO representing tenants, said slumlords were disregarding the lockdown rules by harassing tenants for rent. Chief executive Nompumelelo Khumalo said people were using illegal means to pressure tenants.

When the lockdown was announced, the government said no evictions should be carried out during this period.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city would investigate the status of the building in question, and if it was considered as one of the problem buildings in the city, then necessary processes will follow.

“We are aware of more than 90 bad buildings in the city and notices were served on the owners. Some of the owners have come forward to engage with the city regarding maintaining their buildings.

“We have multi-disciplinary task teams profiling and monitoring all buildings deemed in contravention of the Problem Building by-law.”

Daily News