South Durban chemical leak still under investigation









Angry residents, some with chronic health issues, shared their concerns at a meeting over chemical leaks in the South Durban basin recently. Photo: ANA Durban - Independent tank storage company Vopak Terminal Durban is still investigating the cause of a chemical leak into the air that affected residents in the south Durban area. The company stores and handles bulk liquid products and gases at its terminal alongside the Durban harbour. Vopak spokesperson Martijn de Gier said Saturday's incident was caused by a leaking gasket that emitted ethyl acrylate into the air. “Leaks like this should not happen. We have taken interim preventive actions until the full investigation is complete to make sure this cannot happen anymore,” he said. On the Vopak Facebook page, resident Nisha Ramdeen wrote: “Vopak what are you polluting our air with ...strong smell of burning glue/resin. Burning sensation when I breathe! Please make it stop!”

De Gier said the spill at the terminal was immediately stopped by a nearby operator, and cleaning activities started as soon as possible. He said the area of the spill was cleaned about four hours later, and measurements showed there was no new odour coming from the affected area.

“Every effort was made from Vopak Durban to make the smell disappear as quickly as possible. Ethyl acrylate is a product that has a very low odour threshold. It gives a lot of bad smells in very small quantities. Reports from health experts on this product show that the odour threshold is much lower than any level of health concern,” De Gier said.

“To be absolutely sure, we have taken three directly involved persons to hospital who did have nausea complaints and the doctors have not found any damage to their health after proper examination. There was also a follow-up on those persons who reported to the eThekwini that they felt not well. After follow-up it was also concluded that these persons were feeling better and did not require further medical support,” De Gier added.

South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) co-ordinator Desmond D'Sa said air pollution had affected thousands of South Durban residents for decades. He said the wind direction spread the pollutants from Vopak over the Bluff and Merebank suburbs.

“Has this been happening regularly? We want the company to be transparent about the incident. We want to know how dangerous these chemicals are and the risk assessment impact," he said.

De Gier said Vopak was willing to share the outcome of the investigation with the local community once it was concluded.

Residents voiced their concerns about the smell on the Gatvol Bluff Facebook site. Many complained about burning sensations in their eyes and breathing problems.

Carmen Chetty said, “... although the smell has left, I am still suffering. Even my food tasted bitter! My chest is still tight and I am still experiencing headache, even though I have taken tablets. So, they think that because the smell is gone there are no more consequences to what has happened?”

De Gier said they regretted the incident took place and would do their utmost to prevent it from happening again.

“Vopak Durban has made significant investments in the infrastructure and the training of employees to prevent any leakages or other incidents. If an incident occurs and if persons are affected, fresh air helps take away the nausea and rinsing with water can help against irritated skin and eyes. However, if a person is affected it is always advisable to find medical attention,” he said.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the Durban Fire and Emergency and eThekwini health units had attended the incident.

"The chemical has a very low odour threshold and is detectable at very low concentrations. Communities near the installation will have experienced a strong odour. The odour concentration will have decreased with distance from the source," he said.

"Given that staff directly exposed to the chemical experienced limited health impacts, it is likely that the community did experience an odour nuisance, but that the probability of significant health impacts would have been low. "Observations of the Health Unit staff, who were in community areas for the full duration of the incident, confirm this statement," he added.

Mayisela said the municipality's emergency call centre staff were advised to ask specific health-related questions of people who called regarding this incident, and to advise all callers to shelter in place. "None of the complainants indicated significant health impacts," he said, adding that the site of the leak had been inspected.

"The line has been isolated, the bay has been cleaned and decontaminated and no odour is present at the site of the leak," Mayisela said.

Daily News