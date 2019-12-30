Chief executive of The Association for the Aged (Tafta) Femada Shamam, said: “The festive season is one of family time and togetherness, yet, for a significant portion of our elders, it also represents a time of increased isolation and loneliness for elders without family, or those whose children have emigrated.”
She said the elderly feel this loss more strongly, as they also face financial hardship and rejection during the holidays.
Dr Suvira Ramlall, KwaZulu-Natal director of the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), said up to 40% of elderly people are socially isolated.
“Humans are social beings, and social connectivity and relationships are essential for our health. Those who are socially isolated may have a two to four fold increase in death rate,” she said.