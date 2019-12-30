Spare a thought for lonely elderly this festive season urges The Association for the Aged









File Image: IOL “AS SOUTH Africans enjoy festive season family gatherings, some elderly people are spending the holidays alone, which could be harmful for their health according to experts. Chief executive of The Association for the Aged (Tafta) Femada Shamam, said: “The festive season is one of family time and togetherness, yet, for a significant portion of our elders, it also represents a time of increased isolation and loneliness for elders without family, or those whose children have emigrated.” She said the elderly feel this loss more strongly, as they also face financial hardship and rejection during the holidays. Dr Suvira Ramlall, KwaZulu-Natal director of the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), said up to 40% of elderly people are socially isolated. “Humans are social beings, and social connectivity and relationships are essential for our health. Those who are socially isolated may have a two to four fold increase in death rate,” she said.

Ramlall said lonely people were at increased risk of depression, suicide, dementia and cardiac disease. The festive season exacerbated loneliness as, commercially, there was a build-up of excitement, expectation and raised hopes which, when not met, lead to disappointment and despair.

“As the population ages globally, loneliness will increase unless active steps are taken to address the social and recreational needs of the elderly. Social spaces, and health and recreation facilities, need to cater for the unique needs of older persons,” she said.

In order to encourage an active lifestyle among the elderly, family members should remember to call them regularly. With modern technology, family members had no excuse not to be in regular contact with the elderly, Ramlall said.

However, not only the elderly experience stress during this period. Some matriculants also face high stress levels, as they wait for their final results, which are expected to be released on January 7.

Dr Lochan Naidoo, president of the South African Federation of Mental Health, said many matriculants would already be job hunting.

The festive season is also characterised by consumers racking up huge debts, as they buy goods on credit.

Neil Roets, chief executive of Debt Rescue, said it was going to be a case of more of the same, as people incur huge debts.

“People are not really learning. People are spending money on things that they don’t really need,” he said. He attributed this behaviour to retailers’ enticing marketing campaigns.

Daily News